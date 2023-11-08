QUASA Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $120,802.43 and approximately $1,650.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00105043 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,029.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

