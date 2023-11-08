Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY23 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.98-$4.01 EPS.
Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of O stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why picking Adidas over Nike is a safe bet
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.