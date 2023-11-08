Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY23 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.98-$4.01 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of O stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

