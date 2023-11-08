Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 80,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,349. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

