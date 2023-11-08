Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alkermes (ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2023 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2023 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2023 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/17/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 1,448,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 660.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

