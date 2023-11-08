Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

11/7/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$25.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$38.00.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$38.00.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$24.00.

10/31/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

10/30/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$28.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

10/30/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating.

10/26/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$42.00.

10/26/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$43.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.

10/12/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

9/21/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$1.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.59. 4,447,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,956. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$13.66 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.7707911 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

