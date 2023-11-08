Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Richardson Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,115.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $458,353.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $45,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,341 shares of company stock valued at $170,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 575,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RELL. StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

