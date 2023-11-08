RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $566.5-573.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.49 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.20 EPS.

RingCentral Trading Down 1.2 %

RingCentral stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 109,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,135. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.09.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 39.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 531,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

