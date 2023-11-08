RiverTree Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,259 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $139.96. 2,561,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

