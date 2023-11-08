Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.91% from the company’s current price.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 92,695,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,953,613. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

