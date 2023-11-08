Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.58. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 22,849,537 shares.

The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 565,668 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 47,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

