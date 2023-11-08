Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

NYSE ROK opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.16. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

