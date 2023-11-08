Rollins Financial Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Rollins Financial increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.0% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.74. 387,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,595. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.