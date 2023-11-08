Rollins Financial Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rollins Financial lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,069 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after buying an additional 217,889 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,219. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

