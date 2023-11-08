Rollins Financial Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 224,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

