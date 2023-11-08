Rollins Financial Purchases 74,491 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Rollins Financial lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 321.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises 1.1% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. 39,519,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,769,344. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

