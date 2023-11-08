Rollins Financial Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rollins Financial lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.38. 663,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

