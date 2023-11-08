Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of ROL opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

