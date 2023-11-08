Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.99%. Rover Group’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Rover Group Stock Up 23.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 1.44. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at $84,867,675.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,867,675.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,322 shares of company stock worth $2,210,609. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROVR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Rover Group

About Rover Group

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.