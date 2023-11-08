RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.69 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $116.69 million and approximately $2,483.83 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $35,409.00 or 0.99626262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00206521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.97 or 0.00689233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00467050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00137841 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,295.62946084 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 34,564 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

