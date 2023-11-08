Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $530.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.75. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.