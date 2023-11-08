Safe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $62.57 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00147208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00024515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00361682 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

