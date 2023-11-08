Safe Tops One Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $62.58 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00008408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00146144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002817 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00361682 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.