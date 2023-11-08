Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (RDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 27th

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 4,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 524,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,518 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Articles

