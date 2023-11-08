Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 2.7 %

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 195,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $675.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 2,189,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,305 shares of company stock valued at $459,510. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Scholar Rock by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

