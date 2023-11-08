Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.
Scholar Rock Trading Down 2.7 %
Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 195,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $675.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 2,189,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 2,189,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,305 shares of company stock valued at $459,510. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.