Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.41. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 88.02 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.22).

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

