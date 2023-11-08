Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,795. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

