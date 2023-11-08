Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $328,170.71

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $328,170.71 and $396.79 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

