Sega Sammy (SGAMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGAMY remained flat at $4.05 on Tuesday. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

