SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

SmartFinancial has raised its dividend by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SMBK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. 14,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut SmartFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SmartFinancial

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.