SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CMO Sells $1,029,606.56 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 28,057,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,393,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

