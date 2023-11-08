Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Raises Dividend to GBX 29.60 Per Share

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.60 ($0.37) per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,307 ($16.13) on Wednesday. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,326.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

