Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.26

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and traded as low as $19.23. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 66,852 shares.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

