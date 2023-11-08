Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.09

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.77. Sosei Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,012 shares traded.
Sosei Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.
About Sosei Group
Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.
