Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.09

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.77. Sosei Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,012 shares traded.

Sosei Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

About Sosei Group

(Get Free Report)

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.