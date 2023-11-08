Steem Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $130.83 million and approximately $209.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,727.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00206115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.37 or 0.00689589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00465245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00051396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00137747 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 448,047,697 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

