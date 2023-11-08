Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $17.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 1,333,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 65.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 717,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 268,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

