Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $90.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Power Integrations Trading Down 6.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

POWI traded down $5.16 on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. 1,154,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,149. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,582 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

