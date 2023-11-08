Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 82,124 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 189% compared to the average daily volume of 28,401 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.84. 2,032,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

