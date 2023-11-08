Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 93,213 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 346% compared to the average volume of 20,916 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at $327,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,996,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $41.38.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BP will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.73.

Read Our Latest Report on BP

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.