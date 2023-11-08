Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

SWAG stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.