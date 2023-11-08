Stratis (STRAX) One Day Volume Hits $43.18 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $138.88 million and $43.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.30 or 0.05343787 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00024179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,057,625 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.