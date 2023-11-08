Substratum (SUB) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 154.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,716.82 or 0.99981142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00014087 USD and is down -60.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

