Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SGC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $152.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.46 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Koempel bought 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $27,214.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,917.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Group of Companies

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.