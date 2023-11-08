Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0093

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $70.73 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,081,256,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,619,201,839 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

