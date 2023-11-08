Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.33% of Taitron Components worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

