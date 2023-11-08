Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $7.11 on Wednesday, reaching $143.47. 8,053,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $3,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $721,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

