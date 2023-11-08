Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

SKT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 119.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

