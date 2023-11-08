Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $12.58

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $16.00. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 647,694 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $905,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,146 over the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 25.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 290.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 36.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

