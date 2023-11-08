Team Hewins LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. 4,137,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.