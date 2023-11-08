Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 2,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

