Ternium S.A. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Ternium has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ternium has a payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

TX stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

